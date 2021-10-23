Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 713,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,906. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 188.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

