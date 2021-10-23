Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Sells $103,095.80 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

