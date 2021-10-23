Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,627,841.28 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Qualys by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qualys by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Qualys by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

