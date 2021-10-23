Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 274 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

