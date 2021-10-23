Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Switch by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Switch by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

