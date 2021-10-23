Insider Selling: The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Sells £4,025,000 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £4,025,000 ($5,258,688.27).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 62 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £159.96 ($208.99).

LON:TPX opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.42. The company has a market cap of £211.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

