Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $79,209.76 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

