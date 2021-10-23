Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $600,283.44 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $40.21 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of -1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.