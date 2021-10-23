Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.