Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.35.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.