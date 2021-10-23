Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.35.

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

