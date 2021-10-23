Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.