Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.35.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.