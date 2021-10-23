Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.