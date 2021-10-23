Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives C$19.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

IPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.41. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$702.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

