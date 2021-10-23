International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

IAG opened at GBX 156.06 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

