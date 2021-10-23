International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,650,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 599,293 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $694,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

IFF opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

