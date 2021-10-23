International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $5.96 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,852,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

