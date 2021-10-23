Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $48.93.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

