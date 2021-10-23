Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $352.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $323.00 to $352.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $341.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

