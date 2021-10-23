Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,275,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,486,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.