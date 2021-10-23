Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 112,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 115,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

