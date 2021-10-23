IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $304.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

IQV opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average of $242.01. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

