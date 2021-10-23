IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.78 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.37 – $2.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

IQVIA stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.01. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

