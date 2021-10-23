Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

