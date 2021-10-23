Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA remained flat at $$26.45 during trading hours on Friday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

