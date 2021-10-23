iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lessened its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

