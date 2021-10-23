iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CVD stock opened at C$18.86 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.23 and a twelve month high of C$19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.72.

