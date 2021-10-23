iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,828,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.