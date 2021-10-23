iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FIBR opened at $99.44 on Friday. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.