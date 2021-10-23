iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stake Lowered by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,236 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 476,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 116,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,163,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.