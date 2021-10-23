iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $165.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.