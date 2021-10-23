iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $454.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

