iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

