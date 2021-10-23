iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $128.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.