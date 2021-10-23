iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 395.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.49. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.64 and a 12-month high of $203.43.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

