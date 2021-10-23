iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.85

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.85 and last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 385541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

