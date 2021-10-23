Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 227.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Iteris by 47.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

ITI opened at $5.36 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 million, a P/E ratio of 536.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. Research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

