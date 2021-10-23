ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,836. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.