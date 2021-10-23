JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

JAKK stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.