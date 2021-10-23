Jason Gesing Sells 11,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

