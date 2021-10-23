JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $54,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

