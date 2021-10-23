JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDDSF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 1st. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 1st.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

