Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €285.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.