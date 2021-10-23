Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deutsche Börse AG’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Börse in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

