Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

