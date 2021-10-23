Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.