Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Radius Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

