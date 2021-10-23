Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

