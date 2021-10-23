Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J beat Q3 estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales. Its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. Its Medical Devices segment is demonstrating a recovery after its sales were hurt in the early stages of the pandemic. Sales in Consumer unit are improving. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2021/2022. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, they continue to remain an overhang on the stock. J&J’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

